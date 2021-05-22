Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sysco also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00. Sysco has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

