Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYOYY opened at $177.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.59 and a 200-day moving average of $185.79. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $233.15.

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

