Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $161.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of -99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

