Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Tapestry posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $934,526 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. 3,982,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

