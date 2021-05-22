Tapmydata (TAP) Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $193,481.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.67 or 0.00486940 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004544 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021542 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.09 or 0.01304611 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,923,006 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

