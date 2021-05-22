Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $211.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $225.09 on Wednesday. Target has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $227.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

