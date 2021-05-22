Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $71.97, but opened at $69.71. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.