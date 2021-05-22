Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $71.97, but opened at $69.71. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10,399.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 149,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

