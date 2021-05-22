TBC Bank Group’s (TBCG) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the stock.

TBC Bank Group stock opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.98) on Tuesday. TBC Bank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.85.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

