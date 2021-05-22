TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to $68.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.63.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.