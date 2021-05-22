TD Securities Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.36.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.18. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.