TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $41,218.80 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roger M. Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00.

Shares of TTGT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 225,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,473. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

