Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

TDOC stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average is $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.27 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

