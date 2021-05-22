TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TIXT shares. Citigroup began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.30.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,627. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.