Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 6,455 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $260,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,463.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $594,027.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $902,196.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 26,951 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,178,028.21.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 670,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 575.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.