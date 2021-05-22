Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on TS. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.02. 1,263,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.