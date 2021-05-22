Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

NYSE:TEN opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $13,987,637.20. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $18,831,913.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock worth $154,606,878. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tenneco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

