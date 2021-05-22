TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 53.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $3,410.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00058619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00399758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00190316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.71 or 0.00854864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

