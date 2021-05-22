Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,294.13. 2,031,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,549. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,277.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,982.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.