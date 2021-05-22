Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.01. 3,682,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,676. The company has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.32 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

