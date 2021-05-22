Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

