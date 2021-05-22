Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 12,777 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $9,284,000.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TPH opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

