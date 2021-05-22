Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,329. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

