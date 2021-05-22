Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of THLLY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.17. 2,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650. Thales has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

About Thales

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.