The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in The AES during the first quarter worth about $86,850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The AES by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,333,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

