The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.52% of The Allstate worth $180,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

