The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on AZEK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 448,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

