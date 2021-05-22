The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.35 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $6.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.70.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.