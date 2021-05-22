The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.46.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $227.65 on Friday. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.