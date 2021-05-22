The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $244.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.54.

Shares of BA traded up $7.17 on Tuesday, reaching $234.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,578,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,254,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.29. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

