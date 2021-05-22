The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -307.64 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.