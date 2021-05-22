The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Issues Earnings Results

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,088. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The Buckle has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $46.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 61.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $158,495.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,320. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

