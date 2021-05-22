The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 878,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

