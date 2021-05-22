The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 31,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 551,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157,177 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

