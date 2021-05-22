The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $681.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

