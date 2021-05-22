The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RNO. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

EPA RNO opened at €32.55 ($38.29) on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.13.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

