The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

Shares of GS stock traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.06 and a 12-month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

