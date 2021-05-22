The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. The Hershey accounts for about 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in The Hershey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 10,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,015. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.76. 904,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.72. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

