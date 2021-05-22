The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.38. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 1,660 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $832.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. As a group, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

