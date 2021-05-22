The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Alleghany worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $714.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $683.35 and a 200-day moving average of $628.30. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $460.58 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

