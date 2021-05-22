The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.20 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $181.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

