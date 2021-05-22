The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,308 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of First Solar worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 261.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,093 shares of company stock worth $3,109,203 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.