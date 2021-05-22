The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,252 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of Leslie’s worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.19. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

