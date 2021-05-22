The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in News were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in News by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

