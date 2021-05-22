The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,326 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

TAP opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

