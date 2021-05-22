The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 574,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of BayCom worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BayCom by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCML opened at $18.56 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.01.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

