The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells $244,475.00 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The ODP by 557,042.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The ODP by 413.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 718,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in The ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

