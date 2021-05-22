The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,688 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $378,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 588,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,021. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

