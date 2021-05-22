The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,658 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Stryker worth $260,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Stryker by 13.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $255.65. 1,150,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,515. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.16 and a 200-day moving average of $241.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

