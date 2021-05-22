The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,115,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $518,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,107. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

