The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $802,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $219.97. 24,213,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,103,652. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.